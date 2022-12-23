Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport

Land Rover India recently commenced deliveries of the third generation Range Rover Sport and one of the first examples of the luxury SUV has made its way to actor Tovino Thomas’s garage. The Malayalam film industry star garnered pan India fame with his superhero flick Minnal Murali and the RR Sport certainly seems like a great way to end the year.

While it’s unclear as to which variant did Thomas opt for on the new Range Rover Sport, the SUV is finished in the fantastic Santorini Black shade. Prices for the new offering begin at ₹1.64 crore, going up to ₹1.84 crore (ex-showroom). The new RR Sport is available in four variants - Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and the First Edition.

The third generation Land Rover Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA Flex architecture shared with the new Range Rover LWB that also arrived in India earlier this year. The all-new offering is a major step-up in design, proportions and technology. The new RR Sport gets the minimalist design theme seen on the Range Rover but gets accentuated with sportier bumpers, sharply styled profile and new 22-inch alloy wheels as standard. The model has also grown in proportions over its predecessor with the wheelbase now 74 mm longer and the overall length gone up 67 mm. You also get a sloping roofline with a massive spoiler and new wraparound LED taillights that further add a distinctive look over the Range Rover LWB. The new RR Sport is more aerodynamically efficient than before with a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The cabin has seen a complete overhaul with the minimalist theme taking prominence. The new Range Rover Sport gets a massive upgrade in terms of materials while the majority of features can be controlled using the 13.1-inch PiviPro touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a digital console and a new steering wheel in place, while the centre console has been raised for more seamless access.

The extended wheelbase over the predecessor also translates to better cabin space on the Range Rover Sport with more legroom in the second row, while the boot capacity has also gone up to 647 litres, 55 litres more than the previous generation. Other features on the SUV include a 29-speaker Meridian sound system, soft-closing doors, flush door handles, dynamic air suspension, Terrain Response 2, four-zone climate control, optional all-wheel steering and more.

Power on the new generation Range Rover Sport comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel motors from the Ingenium family. Both engines get the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the petrol motor producing 395 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel develops 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

The Range Rover Sport is one of the most sought-after luxury SUVs you can get your hands on and is intended for a younger customer base that like to drive themselves as much as being chauffeured around.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas was seen in Naaradan, Dear Friend, Vaashi, Thallumaala and Vazhzhakk in 2022. The actor has movies like 2018, Neelavelicham, Identity, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and L2: Empuraan lined up in 2023.

