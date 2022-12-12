Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday announced that it has commenced deliveries of the all-new Range Rover Sport model in the country. TheSUV is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications while a First Edition is available throughout the first year of production. Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 21 cities through 25 authorized outlets in cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi and Noida, among others.

The new Range Rover Sport comes with two engine options - a 3.0-litre diesel engine, delivering 258 kW power and 700 Nm torque and a 3.0-litre petrol engine, delivering 294 kW power and 550 Nm torque.

Also Read : Jaguar reveals its most advanced and efficient electric racing car

The Range Rover Sport SUV gets short overhangs and large wheels to compliment its aggressive road presence. Range Rover Sport is built on the state-of-the-art MLA-Flex platform, which provides it with great capability, performance and handling, as well as better efficiency.

The vehicle gets features such as dynamic air suspension, Pre-emptive Air Suspension, electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking and adaptive off-road cruise control, collectively increase all-round capability of the SUV.

The interior of the Range Rover Sport looks modern, reductive and sophisticated, which the carmaker says creates an impression of lightness, strength and space. The model gets additional space, integrated and intuitive technology as well as intelligent connectivity.

Occupants of the vehicle are offered comfort, style and wellbeing. The vehicle guarantees high-performance visibility with new digital LED headlights featuring adaptive front lighting, while new low speed manoeuvring lights provide convenience.

The vehicle also gets Pivi Pro infotainment that features a high resolution floating 33.27-cm haptic touchscreen which is positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. It can control everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings. It has the capability to learn the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience. It also gets a next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro to ensure well-being of everyone on board.

First Published Date: