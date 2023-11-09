Actor Anil Kapoor brings Diwali in style with his new Mercedes Maybach S580

The Mercedes-Maybach cars have been a popular choice in the Indian entertainment industry for many. And the latest actor to join the bandwagon is Anil Kapoor who has brought home the Mercedes Maybach S580 right in time for Diwali. Mercedes-Benz India’s flagship sedan was recently delivered to the star at his residence in Mumbai, images of which have made their way online. The Mercedes Maybach S580 is one of the most opulent sedans and is priced at ₹2.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Anil Kapoor’s new Mercedes Maybach S580 is finished in the emerald green shade. The sedan draws power from a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system tuned to produce 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the 9-speed automatic transmission with the 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive as standard. The luxury saloon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds with an electronically restricted top speed of 250 kmph.

The cabin on the S580 has been optimised for utmost comfort with plenty of tech thrown in. The model arrives only in the long wheelbase guise and has a multi-contour massage for every seat, heated armrests, door panels, seat ventilation, and even a calf massager for the rear seat footrest. The model runs the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 12.8-inch screen at the front and centre and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. There are two 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment screens as well, along with the 1,750-watt Burmester sound system.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580 also comes with Level 2 Autonomous Driving with Evasive Steering Assist and Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function. The car gets 13 airbags including two belt-bags and rear airbags, as well as optional rear-axle steering and the Airmatic air suspension for a comfy ride.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is quite popular with actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and many more owning the same. This is an upgrade for Anil Kapoor as well, who previously owned the last generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Apart from the S580, the actor also owns a Toyota Vellfire MPV and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The actor has also owned the Volvo XC90, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Sport, and even a Tata Safari over the years

On the work front, the 66-year-old actor will be seen in the movie ‘Animal’ set to release in a few weeks. He will also star in the aerial action flick ‘Fighter’ scheduled for release in early 2024. The Slumdog Millionaire actor was last in the web series ‘The Night Manager’ released earlier this year.

