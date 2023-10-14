2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift makes global debut. India bound?

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ performance SUV for the world. The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S brings a mid-life update to the compact luxury performance offering with visual and tech upgrades, bringing the model more up to speed with the latest Mercedes models.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S gets a redesigned front apron with the AMG crest on the bonnet, which replaces the tri-star logo. The headlamps and taillights have been tweaked with a mildly revised inner design that replaces the cluster shape at the front and rear. The wheel arches are now body painted, as opposed to finished in black on the older version, which should make the model appear visually leaner than before. Mercedes is also offering 20-inch alloy wheels as standard with 21-inch wheels as an option. Customers also have the option to upgrade to multibeam LED headlamps on the new GLA 45 S.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz registers 11% year-on-year growth, delivers 12,768 new cars

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S packs the 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

The cabin gets subtle tweaks as well including the new AMG Performance steering wheel, while the MBUX user interface now gets enhanced computing power with an AMG-specific interface. It now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the USB Type-C port will charge your devices faster. There’s an extra USB-C port as well. Other upgrades include new upholstery covers for the sports seats with the option to have full-blown AMG Performance seats.

Power on the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S comes from the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 415.7 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 8-speed AMG Speedshift transmission. The performance offering can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 270 kmph. The model also gets an updated RACE mode as standard, while power goes to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. The Affalterbach-tuned SUV gets AMG Torque Control, which optimises power distribution between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

The cabin gets the new AMG Performance steering wheel, new upholstery, updated MBUX UI and more

There’s no word on whether the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S facelift will make its way to India. The automaker retails the delectable AMG A 45 S performance hatchback in the country and the GLA 45 S would make for a slightly more practical companion, should it be sold here. Meanwhile, the AMG GLA 35 is on sale in India.

First Published Date: