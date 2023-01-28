2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift teased ahead of global debut on January 31

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a teaser for the GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts ahead of the worldwide unveiling scheduled on January 31, 2023. The mid-size luxury SUV range is one of the most popular for the three-pointed star and the company will be bringing subtle updates to the lineup including cosmetic tweaks and feature upgrades.

Previous spy shots have also confirmed that the mid-life facelift will be more nip and tuck, rather than a complete overhaul. Expect to see revised bumpers, grille and new graphics for the headlamps and taillights. The cabin will largely remain the same retaining the dual-screen layout with the MBUX user interface. Mercedes will most likely reserve the Hyperscreen display from the new-generation S-Class and EQS range for the next generation of the GLE family.

Also Read : Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe worth ₹1.63 crore

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift will sport revised bumpers, grille and headlamps, while the cabin will get new features as well

Not just the standard GLE and GLE Coupe but expect the cosmetic revisions to feature on the AMG versions. This includes the AMG 53 and 63 models in SUV and Coupe derivatives. Do note that India gets the long wheelbase (LWB) of the GLE and the cosmetic tweaks will make it to the Indian market too at a later date. The GLE LWB is about 80 mm longer than the standard wheelbase version sold in other markets. The LWB version offers 69 mm more legroom in the second row along with 35 mm more headroom.

Expect the current lineup of engines to continue to the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts. India gets the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on the GLE 300d that develops 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec GLE 400d uses the 3.0-litre diesel tuned for 326 bhp and 700 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. Other features include the E-Active body control, ambient lighting, Active Braking Assist, blindspot assist and more.

More details on the new GLE and GLE Coupe facelifts will be available next week. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the details.

First Published Date: