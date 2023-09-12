Updated Jeep Compass and Meridian teased. Check out the launch date

Jeep India is planning to host an event in Pune on 16th September. The manufacturer has released a new teaser that says “A Jeep SUV exclusively engineered for India". As of now, it is not known what is Jeep planning. However, it can be expected that Jeep will launch more variants of Compass and Meridian. Apart from this, it is expected that the SUVs might get a small mid-life facelift.

Speaking of variants, Jeep discontinued the petrol engine of the Compass when the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in. Because of this, the starting price of the automatic transmission increased substantially. As of now, if a person wants an automatic transmission then he or she would have to spend at least ₹29.84 lakh ex-showroom which is around ₹5 lakh more than Petrol DCT which used to be on sale.

So, Jeep can introduce new lower variants with automatic transmission or they could just add automatic transmission to lower variants. Jeep is currently selling the Compass in four trims - Sport, Limited and S. Out of these three, only the Limited and S are available with automatic transmission. However, with automatic transmission, Jeep also adds 4x4 capabilities which increased the price significantly. It is expected that the new variants will be offered with a 4x2 powertrain.

Also Read : Why Jeep Compass ditched its petrol avatar? Here’s the real reason

Apart from the new variants, Jeep could update the Compass and Meridian with a mild facelift in the form of a new set of bumpers, a new grille and a set of new alloy wheels. There could be some minor updates to the interior as well in the form of new upholstery or theme.

As of now, the Compass and the Meridian are sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: