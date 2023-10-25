Copyright © HT Media Limited
Suzuki eWX EV unveiled with 230 km of range. Check details

Suzuki has showcased its new eWX concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. The manufacturer says that the eWX concept is a mini wagon EV that stays close to people’s daily lives. As of now, Suzuki has only revealed the dimensions and the driving range of the eWX. Apart from the eWX, the manufacturer has also showcased the new-gen Swift concept, an updated version of eVX and the Spacia Concept. Apart from this, there were few personal mobility vehicles and scooters as well.

Updated on: 25 Oct 2023, 13:30 PM
The Suzuki eWX Concept has a range of 230 km.

Suzuki eWX will have a driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge. So, there is a good possibility that Suzuki will be using a single-electric motor that will power either the front or the rear wheels. It has a length of 3,395 mm, measures 1,475 mm in width and stands 1,620 mm tall. According to Suzuki, “Concept model is a crossover of fun and practical mini wagon unique to Suzuki, and futuristic EV. And it expresses a buddy-like presence that supports people’s daily lives with the clean and simple body shape of an EV, exterior that has a friendly character, and light and user-friendly cabin space that makes people feel at home."

Measuring less than 3.4 metres, the eWX is even shorter than the S-Presso that is on sale in the Indian market. It seems like Suzuki wants to target the Kei car buyers in Japan with the eWX who now want to shift to an electric-powered vehicle. The tall boy design means that there should be enough headroom for the occupants.

Also Read : Suzuki reveals new generation Swift, to get ADAS technology

In the image of the concept, the EV is finished in a dual-tone colour scheme of dark and light grey. There are neon green accents on the front bumper, alloy wheels and window frames. There are C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front and a glowing Suzuki logo as well.

