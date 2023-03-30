2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison

The new 2023 Hyundai Verna is the latest sedan in the C-segment category in the Indian market. The sedans are losing their appeal and sales numbers lately amid the rising demands for SUVs and crossovers. However, the C-segment midsize sedans have their own charm, and with the fresh updates, the new generation Hyundai Verna has truly rejuvenated itself. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features make this sedan more appealing.

The Honda City facelift in the same segment is the only car with Level-2 ADAS features. This makes the new Hyundai Verna and Honda City the only two models in the midsize sedan category to come equipped with ADAS technology.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained

Here is a comparison between the ADAS technology of the new Hyundai Verna and Honda City sedans.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS hardware differences

The ADAS technology in the new generation Hyundai Verna gets forward-mounted radar. It also comes with two more radars mounted inside the left and right sides of the rear bumper. These two additional rear-mounted radars assist in several level-2 ADAS features. The new-gen Verna comes with a radar and camera combining ADAS technology, which is more accurate, reliable and consistent than the camera-based ADAS system available onboard the Honda City.

The 2023 Honda City's camera-based system works using a forward-looking IRVM-mounted camera. There is no radar sensor in the Honda City. The radar-based ADAS technology is believed to work generally in severe weather conditions like dense fog or smog, dust storms, complete darkness, etc. In such situations, radar-based technology works more efficiently than a camera-based system. Hyundai Verna's ADAS is expected to work more efficiently with radar and camera integration than Honda City's.

ADAS features 2023 Hyundai Verna Honda City facelift Forward Collision Warning Yes Yes Auto Emergency Braking Yes Yes Lane Departure Warning Yes Yes Lane Keeping Assist Yes Yes Lane Centering Assist Yes Yes Adaptive Cruise Control Yes Yes Adaptive Cruise (w/ stop & go) Yes Yes (Hybrid only) Blind Spot Monitoring No Yes (Left side only) Blind spot collision avoidance assist Yes No Auto High Beam Yes Yes Traffic Sign Recognition No No Rear Collision Warning No No Rear Cross Traffic Alert Yes No Rear Cross Traffic AEB Yes No Driver Attention Warning Yes No Safe Exit Warning Yes No

2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features

The new generation Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City. These include features like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring detection, rear cross-traffic alert and avoidance, driver attention warning and safe exit warning. The Honda City offers adaptive cruise control but works only at speeds upwards of 30 kmph.

The new Honda City hybrid variant has adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go feature. The new Hyundai Verna’s adaptive cruise control too works in stop-and-go traffic. The Honda City offers no ADAS features that the Hyundai Verna lacks, except the left-side blind spot monitor.

The new generation Hyundai Verna comes promising more ADAS features than the Honda City. However, remember that the new Hyundai Verna only gets all the ADAS features in the top-spec SX(O) trim. On the other hand, Honda City offers the ADAS features in all its trims except the base model.

Also, the Honda City facelift is the only car in India offering ADAS features in manual and automatic powertrain variants. It even offers adaptive cruise control with the petrol manual variants. The new Verna offers ADAS features with petrol CVT, turbocharged petrol manual, and automatic variants. However, the adaptive cruise control remains exclusive to the turbocharged petrol DCT powertrain variant.

First Published Date: