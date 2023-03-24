2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained

The sales of sedans are no longer what they used to be primarily because of the growing demand for SUVs. However, there are still some people who prefer sedans over SUVs because of this some manufacturers are still making sedans. The most recent sedan to launch in the Indian market is the Hyundai Verna. It is an all-new generation of sedan that will be going against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

2023 Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory so in the future, they can change. The mid-size sedan is offered in six variants. There is EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo and SX(O) Turbo. Below is the variant-wise feature list of all the variants.

EX S SX SX(O) SX Turbo SX(O) Turbo Exterior Projector headlamps

Black chrome parametric radiator grille

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured door handles

Full wheel covers

Electrically adjustable ORVMs LED DRLs

LED tail lamps and light bar

Shark fin antenna

Turn indicators on ORVMs

15-inch alloy wheels LED headlamps

Cornering lamps

Window belt line satin chrome

Satin chrome door handles

16-inch diamond-cut alloys

Auto fold ORVMs

Electric-folding ORVMs

Smart trunk

Electric sunroof 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

Red brake calipers Comfort and convenience Automatic headlamps

Headlamp escort function

Foldable key

Rear defogger

Passenger seat back pocket

Height adjustable driver seat

Adjustable headrests

Cloth upholstery

Rear centre armrest

Intermittent variable front wiper

Front and rear USB sockets

Tilt steering Sliding front armrest

Digital instrument cluster

Cruise control

Glovebox cooling

Rear AC vents

Automatic climate control

Idle start/stop system Smart key

Height adjustable front seat belts

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Ambient lighting

Wireless charger

Push button to start/stop

Drive Modes (IVT only)

Paddle shifters (IVT only) Soft touch finish

Driver seat back pocket

Leather upholstery

Rear curtains

Luggage net

Air purifier

Power driver seat

Front ventilated and heated seats Metal pedals Electric parking brake (DCT only)

Leather upholstery

Rear curtains

Luggage net Safety features 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Day/Night IRVM

Emergency Stop Signal

Central locking

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Speed sensing auto door lock

Seatbelt reminders

Speed alert

Seat belt pretensioners

ISOFIX

Burglar alarm Hill Start Assist

Electronic Stability Control

Vehicle Stability Management

TPMS

Front parking sensors

Rear camera with guidelines

Electro chromic mirror

Driver rear view monitor ECM with telematics switches

ADAS (IVT only) Rear disc brakes (DCT only)

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (DCT only)

Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go (DCT only)

ADAS Infotainment and connectivity 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Front and rear speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Multi-function steering wheel 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

BlueLink Bose speakers system Bose speakers system

The Verna is now being offered in two petrol engine options and the diesel engine has now been discontinued. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with IVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 of Advanced Driver Aids System.

On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine is quite more powerful than the naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 158 bhp and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Verna will be offered in seven single-tone colours and two dual-tone colours. The single-tone colours are Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black and Starry Night. The Atlast White and Fiery Red can be had in a dual-tone scheme with a black roof.

Depending on the engine, there are differences in the exterior as well as the interior. The Turbo variants will come with blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a black cabin theme with red accents. The Non-turbo variants come with diamond-cut alloys and a black and beige cabin theme.

