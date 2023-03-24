2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained

HT Auto
The sales of sedans are no longer what they used to be primarily because of the growing demand for SUVs. However, there are still some people who prefer sedans over SUVs because of this some manufacturers are still making sedans. The most recent sedan to launch in the Indian market is the Hyundai Verna. It is an all-new generation of sedan that will be going against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Mar 2023, 14:11 PM
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
2023 Hyundai Verna starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to 17.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory so in the future, they can change. The mid-size sedan is offered in six variants. There is EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo and SX(O) Turbo. Below is the variant-wise feature list of all the variants.

 EXSSXSX(O)SX TurboSX(O) Turbo
Exterior
  • Projector headlamps
  • Black chrome parametric radiator grille
  • Body coloured ORVMs
  • Body coloured door handles
  • Full wheel covers
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • LED DRLs
  • LED tail lamps and light bar
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlamps
  • Cornering lamps
  • Window belt line satin chrome
  • Satin chrome door handles
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloys
  • Auto fold ORVMs
  • Electric-folding ORVMs
  • Smart trunk
  • Electric sunroof
 
  • 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels
  • Red brake calipers
 
Comfort and convenience
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Headlamp escort function
  • Foldable key
  • Rear defogger
  • Passenger seat back pocket
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Adjustable headrests
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Intermittent variable front wiper
  • Front and rear USB sockets
  • Tilt steering
  • Sliding front armrest
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Cruise control
  • Glovebox cooling
  • Rear AC vents
  • Automatic climate control
  • Idle start/stop system
  • Smart key
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
  • Ambient lighting
  • Wireless charger
  • Push button to start/stop
  • Drive Modes (IVT only)
  • Paddle shifters (IVT only)
  • Soft touch finish
  • Driver seat back pocket
  • Leather upholstery
  • Rear curtains
  • Luggage net
  • Air purifier
  • Power driver seat
  • Front ventilated and heated seats
  • Metal pedals
  • Electric parking brake (DCT only)
  • Leather upholstery
  • Rear curtains
  • Luggage net
Safety features
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Day/Night IRVM
  • Emergency Stop Signal
  • Central locking
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Seatbelt reminders
  • Speed alert
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • ISOFIX
  • Burglar alarm 
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Vehicle Stability Management
  • TPMS
  •  
  • Front parking sensors
  • Rear camera with guidelines
  • Electro chromic mirror 
  • Driver rear view monitor
  • ECM with telematics switches
  • ADAS (IVT only)
 
  • Rear disc brakes (DCT only)
  • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (DCT only)
  • Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go (DCT only)
  • ADAS
Infotainment and connectivity 
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Android Auto 
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Front and rear speakers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Multi-function steering wheel
 
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • BlueLink
  • Bose speakers system
  • Bose speakers system

The Verna is now being offered in two petrol engine options and the diesel engine has now been discontinued. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with IVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 of Advanced Driver Aids System.

On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine is quite more powerful than the naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 158 bhp and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Verna will be offered in seven single-tone colours and two dual-tone colours. The single-tone colours are Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black and Starry Night. The Atlast White and Fiery Red can be had in a dual-tone scheme with a black roof.

Also Read : 2023 Hyundai Verna launched in India: 5 things to know

Depending on the engine, there are differences in the exterior as well as the interior. The Turbo variants will come with blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a black cabin theme with red accents. The Non-turbo variants come with diamond-cut alloys and a black and beige cabin theme.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2023, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai Verna
