2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained
The sales of sedans are no longer what they used to be primarily because of the growing demand for SUVs. However, there are still some people who prefer sedans over SUVs because of this some manufacturers are still making sedans. The most recent sedan to launch in the Indian market is the Hyundai Verna. It is an all-new generation of sedan that will be going against the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
The Hyundai Verna 2023 comes with a completely restyled approach at the exterior thanks to the redesigned radiator grille flanked by sharper reshaped headlamps and a sleek LED DRL running through the width of the car.
The redesigned iteration of the midsize sedan comes reviving its rivalry with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
With its price starting at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom), new Hyundai Verna comes loaded with a range of tech-driven features, the prime of them being the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which include safety techs like Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning among others.
New Hyundai Verna is available with two different 1.5-litre petrol engine options, but it has no diesel motor.
2023 HyundaiVerna starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory so in the future, they can change. The mid-size sedan is offered in six variants. There is EX, S, SX, SX(O), SX Turbo and SX(O) Turbo. Below is the variant-wise feature list of all the variants.
EX
S
SX
SX(O)
SX Turbo
SX(O) Turbo
Exterior
Projector headlamps
Black chrome parametric radiator grille
Body coloured ORVMs
Body coloured door handles
Full wheel covers
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
LED DRLs
LED tail lamps and light bar
Shark fin antenna
Turn indicators on ORVMs
15-inch alloy wheels
LED headlamps
Cornering lamps
Window belt line satin chrome
Satin chrome door handles
16-inch diamond-cut alloys
Auto fold ORVMs
Electric-folding ORVMs
Smart trunk
Electric sunroof
16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels
Red brake calipers
Comfort and convenience
Automatic headlamps
Headlamp escort function
Foldable key
Rear defogger
Passenger seat back pocket
Height adjustable driver seat
Adjustable headrests
Cloth upholstery
Rear centre armrest
Intermittent variable front wiper
Front and rear USB sockets
Tilt steering
Sliding front armrest
Digital instrument cluster
Cruise control
Glovebox cooling
Rear AC vents
Automatic climate control
Idle start/stop system
Smart key
Height adjustable front seat belts
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Ambient lighting
Wireless charger
Push button to start/stop
Drive Modes (IVT only)
Paddle shifters (IVT only)
Soft touch finish
Driver seat back pocket
Leather upholstery
Rear curtains
Luggage net
Air purifier
Power driver seat
Front ventilated and heated seats
Metal pedals
Electric parking brake (DCT only)
Leather upholstery
Rear curtains
Luggage net
Safety features
6 airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Day/Night IRVM
Emergency Stop Signal
Central locking
Impact sensing auto door unlock
Speed sensing auto door lock
Seatbelt reminders
Speed alert
Seat belt pretensioners
ISOFIX
Burglar alarm
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Vehicle Stability Management
TPMS
Front parking sensors
Rear camera with guidelines
Electro chromic mirror
Driver rear view monitor
ECM with telematics switches
ADAS (IVT only)
Rear disc brakes (DCT only)
Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (DCT only)
Smart Cruise Control With Stop & Go (DCT only)
ADAS
Infotainment and connectivity
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Front and rear speakers
Bluetooth connectivity
Multi-function steering wheel
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
BlueLink
Bose speakers system
The Verna is now being offered in two petrol engine options and the diesel engine has now been discontinued. There is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The naturally aspirated engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with IVT automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets Level 2 of Advanced Driver Aids System.
On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine is quite more powerful than the naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 158 bhp and a peak torque output of 253 Nm. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Hyundai Verna will be offered in seven single-tone colours and two dual-tone colours. The single-tone colours are Titan Grey, Tellurian Brown, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black and Starry Night. The Atlast White and Fiery Red can be had in a dual-tone scheme with a black roof.
Depending on the engine, there are differences in the exterior as well as the interior. The Turbo variants will come with blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a black cabin theme with red accents. The Non-turbo variants come with diamond-cut alloys and a black and beige cabin theme.