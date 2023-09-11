2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Comparison

The Hyundai i20 has received a facelift in an attempt to revive its appeal. The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift comes with a subtly updated design, new features, and additional safety equipment. Also, the South Korean car manufacturer has discontinued the turbocharged petrol engine of the car in the facelift model. With all these updates, the premium hatchback aims to re-energise its competition against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

Priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai i20 facelift is based on the third-generation model of the hatchback. While Hyundai has added a nip and tuck here and there to the car to call it a facelift, it is to see how the updated model competes with its rivals.

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the Hyundai i20 facelift and its rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Price

The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available at a price range of ₹6.61 lakh and ₹9.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Altroz, on the other hand, is priced between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

All three premium hatchbacks are available at a similar base price, while for the top trim, the new i20's pricing is highest compared to its rivals.

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specification

With the removal of the turbocharged petrol engine, the 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is available with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, which comes with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an iVT. The engine churns out 82 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in petrol-only and petrol-CNG combinations. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit that generates 89 bhp peak power and 113 Nm torque. In CNG mode, it churns out 76 bhp power and 99 Nm torque. Transmission options for the Maruti Suzuki Baleni include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.

Tata Altroz has the widest powertrain range among these three hatchbacks. The Altroz gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit. Also, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit comes with the option of a petrol-CNG combination. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 87 bhp peak power and 115 Nm torque in petrol mode and 72 bhp power and 103 Nm torque in CNG mode. The turbo-petrol engine generates 108 bhp power and 140 Nm torque. The diesel motor is good to pump out 89 bhp peak power and 200 Nm maximum torque. Transmission options for the Tata Altroz are a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

