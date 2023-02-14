2023 Honda City facelift expected for India launch in March. Key details

The Honda City is the flagship model for the company in India and competes in the mid-size sedan space. The fifth-generation Honda City was launched here back in 2020 and the company is now gearing up to drive in the slightly updated version of the car mid to late March.

The Honda City sedan has been a prime player for the Japanese and is especially so now because the likes of Civic and C-RV have been discontinued. But while the model itself continues to receive positive response, the segment as a whole has taken a beating from incoming SUVs across price brackets. The Honda City petrol hybrid too was launched last year but is on the pricier side at around ₹19.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Honda City then could potentially serve as a bridge.

The 2023 Honda City is likely to only get minor updates on the outside although details are sketchier still. Expect new alloy design and a slightly more fresh take on the front and rear bumpers. The feature list in the cabin too could receive a few additions. The current Honda City, for instance, does not get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.

As far as engine specs go, the 1.5-litre petrol motor will be carried forward. The engine produces 121 bhp. The Atkinson Cycle 1.5L petrol-hybrid powertrain option will also be taken ahead as is. But Honda will say farewell to the 1.5-litre diesel motor due to the Real Driving Emission or RDE norms around the corner.

The updated Honda City will renew its rivalry against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Hyundai Verna. The 2023 Verna is also digging in heels for a launch and bookings have already been opened. The other players in the segment include Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, the two newest competitors.

First Published Date: