2022 Volkswagen Virtus Launch: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Volkswagen Virtus launch: LIVE and latest updates

  • Volkswagen Virtus mid-size premium sedan is all set to spice up the segment which has seen downslide amid rise of SUVs in India. It will lock horns with the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
By : Updated on : 09 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM
The Volkswagen Virtus sedan features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is capable of churning out 115 PS of power. It is also available with a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that can generate power of 150 PS.

Volkswagen in India has been in the mid-size sedan space for quite some time. Yet, the German carmaker has not been able to challenge the segment leaders with its products like Ameo or Vento. With Virtus, Volkswagen hopes to bring some fresh breath of air in the segment that is dominated by the Japanese carmakers in India. 2022 Volkswagen ...read more

09 Jun 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Similarities

Volkswagen Virtus sedan is part of the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's India 2.0 Project, which also include the Skoda Slavia. Both sedans are technical cousins thanks to the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins them. Both sedans are being offered with two sets of petrol engine. These include a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI units. They are both similar in dimension and offer plenty of space inside thanks to a wide wheelbase.

Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedans aim to rejuvenate the segment amid SUV rush in India.
09 Jun 2022, 07:25 AM IST

Why Volkswagen is betting high on Virtus

The sedan space in India has not seen much of a growth in recent times. At a time when SUVs seem to be the flavour of the season, sedans have taken a backseat as far as customer's first choice of a ride is concerned. Hence, the segment has not seen much happening of late, barring Skoda's Slavia entering the sedan space. Volkswagen has been talking about the potential to exploit the lack of products. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus aims to rejuvenate the segment with a stylish, powerful, yet comfortable sedan that promises to turn things around.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 07:25 AM IST
