2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets a host of updates, promises a longer range

Volkswagen has updated the ID.4 EV for this year with a host of changes. The German automaker claims that the updated 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 comes with a range of software and hardware changes, a few interior tweaks. However, the most interesting update is the improved range on offer.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Microbus is ready to be back, with a battery and self-driving tech)

The 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 gets a more powerful 135 kWh onboard charger, in place of a 125 kWh one. The automaker is yet to reveal the official updated range of the ID.4 but the German car brand claims that it will be greater than the 418 km range the outgoing ID.4 offer.

The price of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 too will be increased across all the trims, claims a Car and Driver report. For your reference, the current Volkswagen ID.4 comes priced between $41,995 and $50,135. The auto manufacturer has also claimed that it will introduce an over-the-air (OTA) update later in 2022. This OTA is expected to come with an auto-hold function along with a plug and charge system.

These updates come as a refreshing touch before Volkswagen introduced a completely new generation model of the ID.4 sometime in 2023. The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to come with some significant changes. The automaker has not revealed many details about the upcoming new generation ID.4 that would hit the market next year. However, the automaker has hinted that it would use a battery sourced from a different supplier.

The battery pack for the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will be sourced from supplier SKI rather than LG. However, this new battery pack will have similar chemistry. Apart from that, the other changes in the new generation Volkswagen ID.4 will include a restyled centre console that is claimed to be revised to be more American-style, as the brand has claimed.