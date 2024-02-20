Volkswagen customers can now avail range of services through this new app

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has introduced “My Volkswagen" app, a digital platform aimed at enhancing customer experience and connectivity. The app offers a range of features and services which are claimed to provide a seamless and convenient experience for both prospective and existing customers.

The “My Volkswagen" app offers a 360-degree experience, allowing users to explore the Volkswagen product portfolio, schedule test drives, access a 360-degree car visualiser, and even book vehicles online. Additionally, customers can use the app to organise service schedules, access vehicle health reports, and purchase loyalty products, all from their mobile devices.

Additionally, users can monitor their fuel usage and expenses, calculate service costs, evaluate their pre-owned cars, and even calculate EMIs, providing them with financial transparency and planning tools.

The app also focuses on safety, offering features such as location tracking, geo-fencing, time-fencing, and monitoring of vehicle health and statistics. Users can also locate the nearest dealership and service workshop and request roadside assistance as needed.

Existing customers will receive an auto-update for the app, while new and prospective customers can download it from the Google Play Store for Android users or the Apple Store for iOS users. The app also includes an innovative ‘Digital Owner’s Manual’ that provides information on vehicle signs, symbols, and warnings, accessible through type-search, voice command, or image scanning.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that with the “My Volkswagen" app, the company is aiming to provide a comprehensive suite of features to both existing and prospecting customers to explore a host of services, functions & features on a single platform.

Earlier Volkswagen confirmed its plans to launch the ID.4 electric SUV in India this year. The vehicle will be imported via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route to gauge consumer readiness. Gupta stated that electrification is one of the company's top priorities and will be introduced in India in three stages.

Volkswagen has been evaluating the ID.4 for the Indian market since 2020. Globally, the ID.4 is available with various powertrain options, including single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations. The GTX variant, which boasts 299 bhp, is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack. Volkswagen claims that it can cover up to 480 km on a single charge.

