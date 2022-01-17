2022 Porsche Cayenne range gets new Platinum Edition models

Porsche has extended the standard equipment available in the Cayenne Platinum Edition including LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the panoramic roof system, among others.

Porsche has launched a new Platinum Edition for select Cayenne models including Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S as well as the corresponding Coupé variants. The special edition models feature design elements in a satin Platinum paint finish.

The air intake slats at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, these are all finished in the Platinum paint.

Further, the sport tailpipes and side window trims are painted in black to emphasise the sporty character of the models.

These models are available in various metallic paint finishes such as Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and Crayon, all matching the solid colours in white and black. On the inside, seat belts finished in Crayon paint and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo add a special touch. This is further enhanced by the textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims.

Porsche has also extended the standard equipment available in the Cayenne Platinum Edition. These include LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), the panoramic roof system, privacy glass, a Bose surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard.

Porsche Cayenne is capable of accelerating from 0 - 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 245 km/h.

These models can be further enhanced using the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur which offers a wide range of refinement options for the interior and exterior. These offerings can range from selective changes to extensive modifications.

Customers can now place orders for the Platinum Edition of the Porsche Cayenne range. Deliveries of these models will start in Germany in May this year.

