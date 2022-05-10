Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Mercedes Benz C Class Price Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class price launch today: Live and latest updates

  • The latest C-Class from Mercedes-Benz India is all set for a launch with eyes peeled to renew rivalry against BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. Catch the live updates from the price launch here.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on : 10 May 2022, 10:45 AM
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a more premium cabin and a 48V hybrid engine system for enhanced drive experience. C-Class pricing will determine how well it is able to take on rivals.

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the 2022 C-Class in the market today. Touted as the Baby S in a bid to underline its comfort levels and technological prowess that is on the lines of the flagship S-Class sedan, the new C-Class could well be the best-selling Mercedes sedan in the country. The company says that the model has been a particular hit among first-time luxury car buyers in the country in the past and that there is no reason why the trend won't continue. All eyes though would be on how the C-Class is priced. Here are the live and latest updates from the launch event of the 2022 Mercedes C-Class.

10 May 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Mercedes C-Class first-drive review:

10 May 2022, 10:10 AM IST

2022 C-Class dimensions

The latest C-Class has gone up in length by 65 mm to 4,751 mm. Its wheelbase too has seen a 25 mm increase to 2,865 mm while the car is 1,820 mm wide.

The new C-Class has a slightly higher ground clearance but still sits quite low to the surface.
10 May 2022, 09:46 AM IST

C-Class in three variants

The Mercedes C-Class is being made available in three variants - C 200, C 220d and C 300d.

10 May 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Did you know?

The average age of a C-Class buyer in India is now at 35 years.And Mercedes is looking to impress the younger lot with a plethora of in-car features.

A look at the cabin of the new C-Class C 200.
10 May 2022, 09:01 AM IST

C for Cool. C for Comfort. C for C-Class

Mercedes is betting big on the updated looks of the C-Class, plus the comfort quotient in the cabin to appeal to prospective buyers. There is a massive in-car tech update as well.

10 May 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Why is the C-Class so special?

For long, the C-Class has been the window into the world of luxury, Mercedes style. While the A-Class Limousine launched early 2021 is now the entry-level sedan model from the company, it is still the C-Class that forms the more solid baseline for the Mercedes sedan lineup.

10 May 2022, 08:53 AM IST

Sedans vs SUVs

Mercedes is continuing to bet big on its sedan models. And there is good reason for it. The company says 48% of all its India sales comes through sedans with models like the C-Class, E-Class and even the S-Class faring well.

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 08:52 AM IST
