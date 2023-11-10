2024 Suzuki Swift: Check out colour options

Here are all the colour options that Suzuki is offering on the Swift.
The first one is the Frontier Blue Pearl Mettalic
Then there is Cool Yellow Metallic which is quite unique.
The Burning Red Pearl Metallic is quite a popular colour
Flame Orange Pearl Metallic is for those who want something funky.
Then there is Caravan Pearl Ivory Metallic which is a bit subdued.
Pure White Pearl is the plain white colour that Suzuki will offer
There are various Silver colour schemes on offer. The first one is Super Silver Metallic
The other one is Premium Silver Metallic
The last colour on offer is Super Black Pearl Swift
The Frontier Blue, Burning Red, Cool Yellow and Pure White will be offered with dual-tone colour scheme as well.