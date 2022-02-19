2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with connected car tech features

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Baleno premium hatchback with a host of changes, which includes heavy tech updates, on February 23.

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to launch the 2022 Baleno premium hatchback next week. India's largest carmaker has now teased the connected car tech features that the new Baleno will come with ahead of the launch on February 23.

The teaser video showcases the Suzuki Connect app, which will be paired with the 2022 Maruti Baleno.

The app will come with advanced telematics solution which promises to be smarter than the previous edition and offer a ‘host of intelligent features’ for the customers. It will have more than 40 connectivity features along with Amazon Alexa voice commands too.

The teaser video shows that the Suzuki Connect app will features several vehicle-related information like fuel gauge reading, distance to empty, odometre and other vital statistics. The app will also offer information regarding the overall health of the car, remotely turning on hazard lights as well as lock or unlock the car.

Besides the connected car tech feature, the new Baleno will be offered with other segment-first features such as a new 9-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, 360 View camera and a Head Up Display (HUD) screen.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get a redesigned wider front grille flanked by a new set of LED headlights with three-element DRLs. At the sides, the new Baleno will get chrome treatment on the window lines besides the redesigned 10-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end of the car will feature new LED wraparound taillights and the rear bumper will also be updated for a well-rounded look.

Leaked images of the new Baleno has revealed other details too. The cabin of the 2022 Baleno will be upgraded with a new digital instrument cluster, an updated steering wheel and new switches for its climate control. The upholstery too will be changed for a refreshed look on the inside. However, the Baleno will not be offered a sunroof option.

Maruti has opened bookings for the 2022 Baleno already ahead of the launch next week. When launched, 2022 Maruti Baleno will take on rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz among others.

First Published Date: