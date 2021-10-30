2022 Hyundai Creta facelift to break cover at GIIAS 2021. New features confirmed

Hyundai is gearing up for the introduction of the much anticipated Creta facelift. The Korean automobile maker has teased the exterior profile of the updated SUV in short clips lately and the car is set to debut in the Indonesian market at the GIIAS 2021 motor show (to be held from November 11-21).

The new Creta will make use of refreshed styling and an updated features list.

One of the key feature additions on the new car will be its Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) which will be seen on its top-of-the-line variants. The ADAS features will also be rolled on in the Indian-spec models as well. For the record, its segment rival - MG Astor already comes with the same feature.

Apart from ADAS, other key additions to the car will include an updated BlueLink connected car tech along with a panoramic sunroof, a premium Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supported by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The use of updated connectivity tech will unlock new safety features such as tracking of stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle immobilisation and a valet parking mode.

Rumours suggest that the new Creta will be offered in both the five- as well as seven-seat layouts for the Indonesian market. More details on the updated Creta will be revealed in next.

Speaking about the upcoming Creta, SungJong Ha, Director of Hyundai Motors Indonesia, said "This SUV was built and designed specifically according to the interests of customers in Indonesia," said SungJong Ha as quoted from the official Hyundai Indonesia website.