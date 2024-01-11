Hyundai has taken wrap off new Creta ahead of January 16 launch

Published Jan 11, 2024

The SUV looks signficantly different from the outgoing model thanks to heavily revaped front profile with fresh lights, grille, bumper

The side and rear profile too come donning a host of redesigned styling elements enhancing the premium quotient further

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available for booking at 25,000 across India

Inside cabin, it gets a redesigned dashboard layout, 8-way adjustable powered driver seat, rear automatic climate control etc

The new Hyundai Creta SUV comes available in seven variants, while it gets six mono-tone and one dual-tone colour options

On powertrain front, the SUV gets three different engines including two petrol and one diesel unit

Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, IVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT

Upon launch, it will compete with Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Skoda Kushaq

Upon launch, the Creta will re-energise the midsize SUV segment in India
