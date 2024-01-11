The SUV looks signficantly different from the outgoing model thanks to heavily revaped front profile with fresh lights, grille, bumper
The side and rear profile too come donning a host of redesigned styling elements enhancing the premium quotient further
The 2024 Hyundai Creta is available for booking at ₹25,000 across India
Inside cabin, it gets a redesigned dashboard layout, 8-way adjustable powered driver seat, rear automatic climate control etc
The new Hyundai Creta SUV comes available in seven variants, while it gets six mono-tone and one dual-tone colour options
On powertrain front, the SUV gets three different engines including two petrol and one diesel unit
Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT, IVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT
Upon launch, it will compete with Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Skoda Kushaq
Upon launch, the Creta will re-energise the midsize SUV segment in India