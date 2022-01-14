2022 Honda HR-V teased. Is this the SUV India needs too?

The Honda HR-V has been available to buyers in select global markets for some time now and those in the United States can look forward to an updated version of the relatively popular SUV. Honda recently revealed teaser images of the updated 2022 HR-V with a more aggressively exterior styling which makes it appear sportier than before.

With a preference for SUV body type increasing in several markets, including India, the HR-V ought to put Honda in a good position to capitalize on this trend. The latest HR-V appears to follow the proven design tactic of lending a vehicle a bold face and a sporty overall profile. The teaser image released by the Japanese carmaker showcases the HR-V with a lower front fascia and plenty of black elements all around. The octagonal grille on the face, complete with its S-shaped mesh pattern, lends the vehicle its new and even bolder look. The head light units, complete with DRLs, have been made sharper as well.

Over at the back of the updated SUV, the tail lights appear to have been given a design tweak too, as has been the bumper and a body-coloured rear skid plate.

A look at the rear profile of 2022 Honda HR-V.

Reports suggest that the updated HR-V will be primarily meant for the US market and the existing model could continue elsewhere. Here in India, there has been some murmur about Honda considering the model but there has been no confirmation yet. At present, Honda has no SUV in its lineup here with CR-V being taken off shelves last year. Other models like Mobilio and BR-V never really found much favour and soon went out of production. But because the market here has seen the SUV segment grow by leaps and bounds, it may be a question of ‘when’ rathern than ‘if’ regarding Honda's SUV ambitions for the countr

