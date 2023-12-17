In September, October and November this year, Elevate contributed 50% to Honda Cars India's total sales across the country
Elevate claims to have helped the carmaker increase its sales 11% in India during September-November 2023 period
The CVT variants of Elevate contributed overwhelmingly large chunk of its total retail numbers across India during last three months
Elevate is manufactured in India and sold globally alongside the domestic market
The high-riding muscular SUV is sold in India alongside City and Amaze sedans
With the Elevate, Honda Cars India tried to capture a sizeable share in the rapidly bulging and high-in-demand Indian SUV market
The Elevate competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor among others
The midsize Honda SUV was launched in India at a price ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom)
With the automaker announced a price hike for its range effective from January 2024, it is expected to be slightly pricier soon
Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT option