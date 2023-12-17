Honda Elevate SUV reaches new milestone in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 17, 2023

In September, October and November this year, Elevate contributed 50% to Honda Cars India's total sales across the country

Elevate claims to have helped the carmaker increase its sales 11% in India during September-November 2023 period

The CVT variants of Elevate contributed overwhelmingly large chunk of its total retail numbers across India during last three months

Elevate is manufactured in India and sold globally alongside the domestic market

The high-riding muscular SUV is sold in India alongside City and Amaze sedans

With the Elevate, Honda Cars India tried to capture a sizeable share in the rapidly bulging and high-in-demand Indian SUV market

The Elevate competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor among others

The midsize Honda SUV was launched in India at a price ranging between 1 lakh and 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the automaker announced a price hike for its range effective from January 2024, it is expected to be slightly pricier soon

Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT option
