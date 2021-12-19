2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets increased battery capacity, other updates

As Ford Mustang Mach-E enters its second year in the market, it has received minor upgrades for the 2022 model year. One of the key changes for the 2022 model year is that the Standard Range battery's capacity is now at 70 kilowatt-hours, up from 68 kilowatt-hours, whereas the Extended Range battery's capacity is now at 91 kilowatt-hours, up from 88 kilowatt-hours.

While the new EPA-rated range figures haven't been published, Ford mentioned that the maximum range for the 2022 model year should be 314 miles or 505 kilometres, up from the current 305 miles or 490 kilometres. The maximum range can be witnessed on the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 version equipped with rear-wheel drive.

Another key change is that Ford has introduced a white-on-white styling pack, called the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the Premium grade.

Other grades available on the 2022 Mustang Mach-E lineup include the Select, California Route 1, GT and GT Performance Edition. Among other grades, while the Mustang California Route 1 edition was previously only available with rear-wheel drive, its 2022 version will also get an all-wheel drive version. Further, Ford has also made heated front row seats and heated steering wheel functions standard on this grade.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition grades received a black painted roof as standard. The carmaker has also added a new colour - Iced Blue Silver Metallic - to the Mustang Mach-E's color palette, while the Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue shades have now been made available across the lineup.

Ford also announced that it has started accepting orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E with a starting price of $43,895, excluding destination charges, for the standard range. Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to start early next year.