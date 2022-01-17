2022 BMW X3 to launch in India on January 20, bookings open

The 2022 BMW X3 is expected to come with the same 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines.

BMW X3 facelift is all set to be launched in India on 20th January. The German luxury car brand has started receiving bookings for this SUV across the country. The automaker has also announced that the buyers who will pre-book the 2022 BMW X3, will receive special 20-inch M Light alloy wheels worth ₹2 lakh.

(Also Read: BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships)

Upon launch, the 2022 BMW X3 facelift will compete with rivals such as Audi Q5 facelift, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60. The 2022 BMW X3 facelift is expected to be priced in a range of ₹55 lakh-70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming India-spec 2022 BMW X3 is expected to come carrying the updates introduced to the luxury SUV in 2021 in other overseas markets. Expect it to come with a host of exterior and interior updates.

The 2022 BMW X3 gets a larger kidney grille, sharper new LED headlamps, a new front profile, aluminium finish on window surrounds and roof rails. The taillights too come with a revised appearance much slimmer than the outgoing model. The bumpers and the exhausts too appear revamped.

Inside the cabin, the 2022 BMW X3 facelift gets a completely overhauled appearance. It gets a revised centre console similar to the new BMW 4 Series. It gets a new 12.3-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, updated switchgear etc.

On the powertrain front, the 2022 BMW X3 is expected to carry forward 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engines from the current model. The engines will be paired with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Globally, BMW offers 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the X3. However, tho those larger 3.0-litre engines are unlikely to be available with the India-spec model.

First Published Date: