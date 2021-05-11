2022 Bentley Flying Spur updated with more standard tech, new paint, new veneers

Bentley Motors has update its Flying Spur four-door sedan for the model year 2022 with more standard features and technology. The luxury sedan has been given a new exterior paint scheme - Cambrian Grey, expanding its standard paint palette to 63 colours. The more contemporary looking interior also gets new wood veneer options.

The new standard features on the updated Flying Spur include traffic sign recognition, hands free boot opening, extended safeguard features, top view camera, welcome lighting, automatic dimming mirrors as well as Air Ioniser.

To deliver a fine in-cabin experience, Bentley has used advanced computer-aided technology to eliminate noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). With this, Bentley says that it continues to fulfil its founder W.O. Bentley’s aim of creating a high-performance luxury car with a quiet cabin. When he launched the 8-Litre in 1930, he said, “I have always wanted to produce a dead silent 100mph car, and now I think that we have done it."

(Also read | Bentley Continental GT Speed gets world's largest brakes)

Interior of 2022 Bentley Flying Spur

Among the standard in-car features, the onboard air ionisers emits negatively charged particles from the central air conditioning vents of the cabin, enhancing air purity in the surroundings. The new wood veneer options for the cabin include open-pore veneer finished with an ultra-thin matt lacquer solely for protection. Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Burr Walnut and Koa veneers have been made available in an open-pore finish for customers to choose from.

(Also watch:Bentley Flying Spur flies at 280 kmph, sets road on proverbial fire)

Apart from the final product, Bentley has also made significant changes in the manufacturing procedure. As part of its sustainable goal, advanced virtual design processes have been utilised in the testing and production cycles of the third generation Flying Spur, reducing the need to manufacture physical parts. Virtual Prototyping also helps achieve zero-waste in test phase. The company's ultimate goal is to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

The virtual process also saved time as well as helped engineers keep the vehicle's weight to a minimum while increasing its agility to offer a driver-focused experience. "By using Virtual Prototyping, Bentley succeeded in what we set out to do –optimise every component of the Flying Spur firstly in the virtual world before we create physical parts," says Simon Noble, Acoustic Engineer at Bentley Motors.