2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is here: All the details you need to know

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is here: All the details you need to know2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 01:38 PM IST
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will play a key role in the German car brand's India 2.0 strategy.
Volkswagen India on Monday has launched the much-awaited 2021 Tiguan SUV here. The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan comes priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This five-seater SUV is going to play a key role in the auto manufacturer's India 2.0 strategy, under which the company aims to become an affordable premium car brand in India.
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes as one of the four SUVs, the German carmaker has planned to launch in the country. Bookings for the SUV have been opened across all VW dealerships and on the brand's official website as well. Deliveries of the SUV will commence from mid-January next year.
Here are some key facts about the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.
MQB architecture
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is based on the MQB modular platform of the German car brand that also underpins several other cars from the auto major.
Revised design
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with some significant design changes over the predecessor. It gets a more premium and appealing styling compared to the previous-generation model. The SUV gets a revised front grille with chrome accents, LED Matrix headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and a new bumper with triangular fog lamps. Sleeker LED taillights and centre positioned Tiguan lettering at the tailgate gives the car's exterior a nice finishing touch.
Premium updated cabin
The new generation VW Tiguan gets a revised cabin appearance, just like its exterior. With this makeover, it looks premium and appealing. The SUV gets a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system along with a virtual cockpit driver display that grabs most of the attention inside the new Tiguan. The infotainment system gets AppleCarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, it features gesture control. Other features inside the cabin include 30-colour ambient light, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, illuminated scuff plates, Type-C USB ports, Vienna leather seats, soft-touch dashboard etc.
Colour options
Volkswagen is offering the new 2021 Tiguan in various colour options including Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red.
Safety features
The new generation Volkswagen Tiguan gets a host of safety features. It comes with six airbags, cruise control, ABS, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Rear View Camera and Driver Alert system.
Only petrol engine
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is available with a single petrol engine. There is no diesel motor on offer with this SUV. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit that is mated to a seven-speed DSG 4MOTION gearbox. This powertrain is good to churn out 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The SUV also gets Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system as standard.