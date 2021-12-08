2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is here: All the details you need to know

Volkswagen India on Monday has launched the much-awaited 2021 Tiguan SUV here. The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan comes priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This five-seater SUV is going to play a key role in the auto manufacturer's India 2.0 strategy, under which the company aims to become an affordable premium car brand in India.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes as one of the four SUVs, the German carmaker has planned to launch in the country. Bookings for the SUV have been opened across all VW dealerships and on the brand's official website as well. Deliveries of the SUV will commence from mid-January next year.

Here are some key facts about the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.