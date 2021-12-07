2021 Volkswagen Tiguan launched at 32 lakh

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan was launched today at a price of ₹31.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the ‘Elegance’ variant. The five-seater SUV is part of Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy. It is one of the four SUVs that the automaker announced to bring in the country. Similar Cars Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch) ₹ 33.13 Lakhs* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Bookings for the vehicle have been opened across all Volkswagen dealerships and on brand website. Deliveries will commence from mid-January next year. The new premium SUV is based on Volkswagen's MQB platform that is similar to several models that the automaker offers. The new generation Tiguan SUV offers some significant changes that might be lucrative to customers who are looking to invest in a premium SUV. (Also read | Volkswagen pulls out Tiguan AllSpace, T-Roc SUVs ahead of Tiguan launch) This new model will only come in petrol variant and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol motor engine. This will generate a power output of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The company has paired the engine with a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system will come as standard for this SUV. (Also see | More pics of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV)

Volkswagen has kept the exterior of the SUV neat with its updated changes. The revised front grille with chrome accents gives the SUV a stylish look. The LED matrix headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a new bumper with triangular fog lamps give the new SUV a distinctive look when compared to its predecessor. With the slimmer LED tail lights with the Tiguan lettering moved at the centre of the tailgate, SUV's rear looks compact.

The interior of the all-new Tiguan sports a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital virtual cockpit driver display. The infotainment is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and also comes with gesture control. The SUV also offers 30-colour ambient light, automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof that takes its premium quotient a notch up. Other highlights include illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, and flat bottom multi-function steering wheel.

Coming to safety, the car has six airbags and also drive and safety features like cruise control, ABS, ESP, hill descent control, rear-view camera and Driver Alert System.

Volkswagen is offering the new Tiguan in various colour options including Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red