Tigor EV can be charged using fast-charging network points as well as from home sockets.

2021 Tata Tigor EV: Variant-wise prices, features and colour options explained

2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 04:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Tata Tigor EV may be the most affordable battery-powered car for personal buyers but it is important to note the differences between each of its variants.

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV launched last week has the distinction of being the most-affordable battery-powered four-wheeler available to individual buyers in the country. And while once upon a time, electric vehicles' options were just too few and perhaps far too expensive for mass adoption, there have been some notable moves in recent times from mass-market players.

Tata has a lead, and by quite a margin, in the PV EV segment with its Nexon EV fairing reasonably well. And the Tigor EV now is looking at providing some competition to its elder sibling.

If you are considering buying a Tigor EV, this guide is intended to help you make an informed decision.

Tata Tigor EV variants and pricing:

The 2021 Tigor EV has been launched in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. There is also a XZ+ dual-tone option which sits at the top of the price bracket, at 13.14 lakh. The Tigor EV XE has a price of 11.99 lakh, followed by 12.49 lakh for XM and 12.99 lakh for XZ+. All prices are ex showroom.

Tata Tigor feature list explained:

Depending on the variant of Tigor EV one selects, the features vary. There are also some safety feature highlights that are different for different variants although it is important to note here that Tigor EV has received a four-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.

Tigor EV exteriors    
  XE XM XZ+XZ+ Dual Tone
 Piano Black roof - - -Yes
 Body-coloured bumpers Yes Yes YesYes
 Blue accent on front bumper line Yes Yes YesYes
 Projector head lamps - - YesYes
 LED DRLs - - YesYes
 LED tail lights YesYes YesYes
LED rear stop lightYesYesYesYes
ORVMs with turn indicators--YesYes
Full wheel cover-YesYes, HyperstyleYes, Hyperstyle
Piano black shark-fin antenna--YesYes
Tigor EV interiors    
 XEXMXZ+XZ+ Dual Tone
Light grey and black interior themeYesYesYesYes
Full fabric upholsteryYesYesYesYes
Flat-bottomed steering wheelYesYesYesYes
Knitted roof liner--YesYes

The colour options available on the Tigor EV are Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, regardless of which variant one selects.

Tigor EV infotainment and instrument panel    
 XEXMXZ+XZ+ Dual Tone
8.89 cms touchscreen-Yes--
17.72 cms touchscreen--YesYes
Harman sound system with 4 speakers, 4 tweeters-Yes, 4 speakersYesYes
FM, USB, iPod connectivity-YesYesYes
Bluetooth-YesYesYes
Phonebook access-YesYesYes
Audio streaming-YesYesYes
Incoming SMS notification and read outs--YesYes
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto--YesYes
Call reject with SMS feature--YesYes
Steering-mounted controls--YesYes
Digital instrument cluster  with EV blue accentsYesYesYesYes
Door open and key reminderYesYesYesYes
Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminderYesYesYesYes

As far as safety features are concerned, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard across all variants of Tigor EV. The base XE variant gets rear park sensors while XM gets rear park assist with display. The upper two variants get camera-based reverse park assist with guidelines.

Another key highlight of note is that only XZ+ and XZ+ Dual tone come with 35 connected features courtesy Tata Motors ZConnect app. This allows one to carry out diagnostics of the vehicle, automatically turn AC on or off through phone, get safety and security alerts, among other highlights.

  • First Published Date : 07 Sep 2021, 04:02 PM IST