2021 Tata Tigor EV: Variant-wise prices, features and colour options explained

The 2021 Tata Tigor EV launched last week has the distinction of being the most-affordable battery-powered four-wheeler available to individual buyers in the country. And while once upon a time, electric vehicles' options were just too few and perhaps far too expensive for mass adoption, there have been some notable moves in recent times from mass-market players.

Tata has a lead, and by quite a margin, in the PV EV segment with its Nexon EV fairing reasonably well. And the Tigor EV now is looking at providing some competition to its elder sibling.

If you are considering buying a Tigor EV, this guide is intended to help you make an informed decision.

Tata Tigor EV variants and pricing:

The 2021 Tigor EV has been launched in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. There is also a XZ+ dual-tone option which sits at the top of the price bracket, at ₹13.14 lakh. The Tigor EV XE has a price of ₹11.99 lakh, followed by ₹12.49 lakh for XM and ₹12.99 lakh for XZ+. All prices are ex showroom.

Tata Tigor feature list explained:

Depending on the variant of Tigor EV one selects, the features vary. There are also some safety feature highlights that are different for different variants although it is important to note here that Tigor EV has received a four-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.

Tigor EV exteriors XE XM XZ+ XZ+ Dual Tone Piano Black roof - - - Yes Body-coloured bumpers Yes Yes Yes Yes Blue accent on front bumper line Yes Yes Yes Yes Projector head lamps - - Yes Yes LED DRLs - - Yes Yes LED tail lights Yes Yes Yes Yes LED rear stop light Yes Yes Yes Yes ORVMs with turn indicators - - Yes Yes Full wheel cover - Yes Yes, Hyperstyle Yes, Hyperstyle Piano black shark-fin antenna - - Yes Yes

Tigor EV interiors XE XM XZ+ XZ+ Dual Tone Light grey and black interior theme Yes Yes Yes Yes Full fabric upholstery Yes Yes Yes Yes Flat-bottomed steering wheel Yes Yes Yes Yes Knitted roof liner - - Yes Yes

The colour options available on the Tigor EV are Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, regardless of which variant one selects.

Tigor EV infotainment and instrument panel XE XM XZ+ XZ+ Dual Tone 8.89 cms touchscreen - Yes - - 17.72 cms touchscreen - - Yes Yes Harman sound system with 4 speakers, 4 tweeters - Yes, 4 speakers Yes Yes FM, USB, iPod connectivity - Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth - Yes Yes Yes Phonebook access - Yes Yes Yes Audio streaming - Yes Yes Yes Incoming SMS notification and read outs - - Yes Yes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - - Yes Yes Call reject with SMS feature - - Yes Yes Steering-mounted controls - - Yes Yes Digital instrument cluster with EV blue accents Yes Yes Yes Yes Door open and key reminder Yes Yes Yes Yes Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder Yes Yes Yes Yes

As far as safety features are concerned, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard across all variants of Tigor EV. The base XE variant gets rear park sensors while XM gets rear park assist with display. The upper two variants get camera-based reverse park assist with guidelines.

Another key highlight of note is that only XZ+ and XZ+ Dual tone come with 35 connected features courtesy Tata Motors ZConnect app. This allows one to carry out diagnostics of the vehicle, automatically turn AC on or off through phone, get safety and security alerts, among other highlights.