This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Cars >
2021 Tata Tigor EV: Variant-wise prices, features and colour options explained
2021 Tata Tigor EV: Variant-wise prices, features and colour options explained
Tata Tigor EV may be the most affordable battery-powered car for personal buyers but it is important to note the differences between each of its variants.
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV launched last week has the distinction of being the most-affordable battery-powered four-wheeler available to individual buyers in the country. And while once upon a time, electric vehicles' options were just too few and perhaps far too expensive for mass adoption, there have been some notable moves in recent times from mass-market players.
Tata has a lead, and by quite a margin, in the PV EV segment with its Nexon EV fairing reasonably well. And the Tigor EV now is looking at providing some competition to its elder sibling.
If you are considering buying a Tigor EV, this guide is intended to help you make an informed decision.
Tata Tigor EV variants and pricing:
The 2021 Tigor EV has been launched in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+. There is also a XZ+ dual-tone option which sits at the top of the price bracket, at ₹13.14 lakh. The Tigor EV XE has a price of ₹11.99 lakh, followed by ₹12.49 lakh for XM and ₹12.99 lakh for XZ+. All prices are ex showroom.
Tata Tigor feature list explained:
Depending on the variant of Tigor EV one selects, the features vary. There are also some safety feature highlights that are different for different variants although it is important to note here that Tigor EV has received a four-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP.
Tigor EV exteriors
XE
XM
XZ+
XZ+ Dual Tone
Piano Black roof
-
-
-
Yes
Body-coloured bumpers
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Blue accent on front bumper line
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Projector head lamps
-
-
Yes
Yes
LED DRLs
-
-
Yes
Yes
LED tail lights
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
LED rear stop light
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ORVMs with turn indicators
-
-
Yes
Yes
Full wheel cover
-
Yes
Yes, Hyperstyle
Yes, Hyperstyle
Piano black shark-fin antenna
-
-
Yes
Yes
Tigor EV interiors
XE
XM
XZ+
XZ+ Dual Tone
Light grey and black interior theme
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Full fabric upholstery
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Flat-bottomed steering wheel
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Knitted roof liner
-
-
Yes
Yes
The colour options available on the Tigor EV are Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, regardless of which variant one selects.
Tigor EV infotainment and instrument panel
XE
XM
XZ+
XZ+ Dual Tone
8.89 cms touchscreen
-
Yes
-
-
17.72 cms touchscreen
-
-
Yes
Yes
Harman sound system with 4 speakers, 4 tweeters
-
Yes, 4 speakers
Yes
Yes
FM, USB, iPod connectivity
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bluetooth
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Phonebook access
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Audio streaming
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Incoming SMS notification and read outs
-
-
Yes
Yes
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-
-
Yes
Yes
Call reject with SMS feature
-
-
Yes
Yes
Steering-mounted controls
-
-
Yes
Yes
Digital instrument cluster with EV blue accents
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Door open and key reminder
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Driver and co-driver seat-belt reminder
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
As far as safety features are concerned, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD come as standard across all variants of Tigor EV. The base XE variant gets rear park sensors while XM gets rear park assist with display. The upper two variants get camera-based reverse park assist with guidelines.
Another key highlight of note is that only XZ+ and XZ+ Dual tone come with 35 connected features courtesy Tata Motors ZConnect app. This allows one to carry out diagnostics of the vehicle, automatically turn AC on or off through phone, get safety and security alerts, among other highlights.