This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Cars >
2021 Tata Safari: A walkthrough of variants, features, specifications in detail
2021 Tata Safari: A walkthrough of variants, features, specifications in detail
The new Tata Safari will be made available in both six and seven seating layouts.
2021 Safari will come forward in a total of six variants (XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+).
Tata Motors has revealed the new 2021 Safari SUV ahead of its launch in February. It is basically a longer version of the Harrier SUV and has been designed to occupy six/seven passengers.
The company has announced that the Safari will come forward in a total of six variants (XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+) and will sport some high-level features such as EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), a large panoramic sunroof (biggest in the segment), multiple drive modes and also an ESP based Terrain Response mode for greater control.
As visible from a production description snapshot (below), the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be made available only from the XM trim, while features like Auto-sensing wipers, Auto headlamps, TPMS, iRA connected car app will be available from next in the line XT trim. The higher-spec trim XZ will boast features such as Letherette seats, Terrain Response System, R 18 machined alloys, Captain seats, Xenon HD Projector headlamps and much more.
In terms of mechanicals, it gets the familiar 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.