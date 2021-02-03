2021 Renault Kiger starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

Renault India revealed the upcoming Kiger subcompact SUV in the country last month. Now the Kia Sonet rival has started arriving at the dealerships ahead of its launch. The Kiger is going to be placed in the hotly-contested subcompact SUV segment which is currently occupied by the already established rivals such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and more.

(Also Read: Renault, Daimler in talks to develop next-generation large van)

The model spotted at the dealership (above) is seen in the higher-spec RXZ trim. And it comes loaded with all the bells and whistles which will be offered on its top-spec configuration. In terms of exterior features, the Kiger will come kitted with LED DRLs, three-pod LED headlamps, signature two-slat grille with chrome inserts, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and C-shaped LED taillights at the rear. It will also get flared wheel arches, black cladding, and roof rails for a more rugged appeal.

On the inside, the new Kiger will get a black and grey interior theme and will also benefit from features such as a fully digital instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control, an air purifier, wireless charging, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents.

Its key safety features will include four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and Isofix child-seat anchorage points.

(Also Read: Drive in right direction: Auto industry reacts to Budget 2021)

Under the hood, the car will get a 1.0-litre petrol engine which will be available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged guise. The output from the naturally aspirated unit will stand at 71 PS and 96 Nm, while the turbo unit will deliver 98 PS and 160 Nm of torque.

The transmission option will include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Prices of the Renault Kiger SUV are expected to come out later this month.