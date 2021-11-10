2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio launch today: Live and latest updates

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be officially launched in the country today with all eyes on the pricing. Celerio has always been a popular model from Maruti Suzuki and an upgrade is likely to come as a shot in the arm, especially because of the preference for affordable personal mobility options in Covid-19 times.

First launched in India in 2014, Celerio has fared well for Maruti Suzuki here. A regular in the list of best-selling passenger vehicles in the country, Celerio has been favoured for several reasons - from being one of the first Maruti products to get AGS transmission to its compact proportions which make it ideal for city commutes. The car, however, had started appearing rather jaded in recent times - both in terms of looks as well as features. Maruti Suzuki, now, is all set to change all of that.

Here are the live and latest updates from the launch event of 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

Celerio is one of the more popular compact cars in India. While not as small, in terms of dimensions, as the Alto, Celerio is still compact enough to weave in and out of city traffic. Yet, it has always offered reasonable space to passengers seated at the back.

Bookings for the new Celerio had been opened earlier this month. One can visit Arena dealerships or log onto Maruti website to reserve a unit. (Check details here)

What's new in the new Celerio? Plenty. Expect a more rounded exterior profile with a new front grille. Character lines have become more pronounced than before. Step inside and there may well be a new and more capable infotainment screen on offer.

The new Celerio sports significant changes to the dashboard layout design and appears to be more youthful than before.