2021 Jeep Compass likely to debut next month in China

Apart from the 7-seat Compass, Jeep is also developing a Compass facelift. The updated SUV will most likely debut next month in China at the Guangzhou international automobile exhibition. The event is slated to take place in the second-half of November.

The Compass was originally launched back in 2016 and since then the model has remained more or less the same. For 2021, the Compass will see some significant design and styling updates. It will feature slightly slimmer headlamps with LED units. The front main grille will feature a slightly sharper look, somewhat similar to the new Grand Wagoneer as well as the next-gen, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. In addition to this, the Compass will also roll on the newly updated alloy wheels and updated set of front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the upcoming Compass will come kitted up with an all-new steering wheel design which will be shared with the other future SUVs such as Grand Cherokee and the RAM 1500 pickup. The dash will be updated with better quality materials and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. Also, expect a better upholstery in the new Compass.

The car will also be updated with FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system which will be bundled up with integrated Amazon Alexa support, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be supporting over-the-air updates.

Some of the new safety and driver guidance features will also include the latest L2 (or Level 2) autonomous driving system, highway assist, lane keep assist, traffic jam assists, traffic sign recognition, active blind-spot assist, and driver attention alert. Needless to say, the Indian-spec car may not get all the mentioned features which may be reserved for other developed markets.

It will arrive in the Indian market sometime in 2021.