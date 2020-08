Additional Features

Approach Lights Chrome Bonnent Finisher With STROME Embossing In Black Tie Down Bar Body Coloured Exhaust Dual Exhaust With Chrome Finish Side Claddings LED Stop Lamp Chrome Tailgate Finisher With Tata Embossing Spare Wheel Underfloor Spare Wheel Mounting Elegant Scuff Plates On All The Doors Deco Finisher Warm Silver