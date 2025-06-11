Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
Category Average: 1811.0 cc
Vintage: 1811.0 cc
Category Average: 18.38 kmpl
Vintage: 14.0 kmpl
Category Average: 167.0 kmph
Vintage: 115.0 kmph
Indian Vintage is priced at Rs. 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Indian Vintage rivals are Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12.
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|14.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1811.0 cc
|Max Speed
|115 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price