UPCOMING
View all Images

INDIAN Vintage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Vintage Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1811.0 cc

Vintage: 1811.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.38 kmpl

Vintage: 14.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 167.0 kmph

Vintage: 115.0 kmph

Indian Vintage Latest Update

Indian Vintage Price:

Indian Vintage is priced at Rs. 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Indian Vintage?

Indian Vintage rivals are Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R 12 nine T, BMW R 12.

Indian Vintage Variants
Indian Vintage price is expected to start at ₹ 21.79 Lakhs and will go up to Read More
2 Variants Available
UPCOMING
Vintage Dark Horse₹21.79 Lakhs*
1890 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
UPCOMING
Vintage STD BS6₹25.32 Lakhs*
1811 cc
Clock
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Indian Vintage Images

9 images
Indian Vintage Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mileage14.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1811.0 cc
Max Speed115 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
