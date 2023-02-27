HT Auto
Delhi hosts vintage vehicles rally ahead of G20 Summit

As many as 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the roads of the national capital as part of the vintage car drive programme that was hosted by the city's government ahead of the G20 Summit. Called ‘Vintage for Life - the G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive', the vintage vehicles rally was flagged off by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena from the National Stadium.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 12:53 PM
New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Vintage Vehicles lineup to take part in a Vintage Car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India at Major Dhayan Chand stadium, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Ayush Chopra)
The event culminated at the Delhi Gymkhana Club and was hosted by the city's transport department in association with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI). The event witnessed cars and bikes ranging from the 1920s to the 1970s. The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period.

The 1928 vintage cars included a Rolls-Royce Phantom I and a Model A Ford. Some other rare marquees that took part in the event included models from Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, Bugatti, Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs, among others.

Vintage Vehicles seen on road taking part in a Vintage Car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Vintage Vehicles seen on road taking part in a Vintage Car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra)
Vintage Vehicles seen on road taking part in a Vintage Car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Vintage Vehicles seen on road taking part in a Vintage Car drive organized by Heritage Motoring Club of India, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ayush Chopra)

The event saw participation from various corporate leaders and vintage car collectors from across the country, with an aim to showcase the automotive and industrial heritage to the public. "Vintage vehicles are a symbol of our industrial heritage and culture and we must strive to preserve them for future generations," the LG said.

The event also highlighted India's presidency of the G20 Summit and helped spread the message of the restoration of vintage vehicles. “It is heartening to see so many vintage enthusiasts from corporate India come together to promote the message of sustainability," The LG added.

The event also saw participation from various Delhi government officials such as Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, along with Chief Secretary Delhi, Naresh Kumar, Awini Ambuj Shankar, Founder Member of the HMCI and other senior official.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 12:51 PM IST
