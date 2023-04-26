Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home How-to How To Prepare Your Bike For The Dream Road Trip This Summer: Key Tips

How to prepare your bike for the dream road trip this summer: Key tips

Summer is here, and this is the time of the year when many motorcyclists go away on a long road trip to take a break from work and daily life. This certainly sounds interesting and exciting. However, to make it peaceful and not to affect with unnecessary trouble, you should keep a few things in focus. Take care of your motorcycle, and it will pay the dividend.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 13:25 PM
Follow us on:
If you are planning for a road trip this summer on our bike, here are some essential tips for you.

Before you take out your motorcycle for your dream road trip, here are some key tips to follow.

Also Read : How to prevent motorcycle theft: Key measures

Get the engine oil topped up

It may seem a small thing, but it is highly important to check up on the engine oil before the journey. Old or dirty engine oil won't function properly, which makes it necessary to check the oil and change or top it up as required. Having the right kind of engine oil and in the correct quantity will ensure the engine runs smoothly.

Shop Now
46% OFF
TEXUM TX-25 Portable high Pressure Car Washer Machine for Washing car, Bike, Vehicles, 135 Bar Max Pressure and 2.0 KW Motor Power. (Updated Model)
Rs. 4,884 Rs. 9,000
14% OFF
AKEN Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer 1850W with Pressure Control Knob | 100% Pure Copper Motor | 140 Bar | with Foam Can and Multiple Accessories for Cleaning Bikes, Cars, Homes, Gardens | DW2060
Rs. 6,899 Rs. 7,999
55% OFF
Foxcare All in One Polish + Ceramic, with hydrophobic effects,more advanced formula for Multipurpose Liquid Car & Bike Polish Also Suitable for Dashboard, Restores Faded Plastic & Fiber – (500ml)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
22% OFF
Euro Diamond Shine Bike Auto Glaze
Rs. 145 Rs. 185
37% OFF
TEXUM TX-200 high Pressure Washer Machine with Max Pressure (140 to 160) bar and Motive Power 1.7 Kw for Washing car Bike Home and Multi Cleaning Applications. (TEXUM TX-200)
Rs. 8,214 Rs. 12,999
43% OFF
AGNI A1850 Electric High Pressure Washer 2100W Copper Motor 220bar for Cars/Bikes & Home Cleaning Purpose 8m Hose Pipe, 2m Inlet Priming Pipe, Heavy Washer Gun with Turbo Nozzle (Royal Red)
Rs. 7,399 Rs. 12,999
47% OFF
Nano Permanent Bond - 10 H Vehicle Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles,Cars & Motorcycles multi needs Kit
Rs. 799 Rs. 1,499
57% OFF
SOFTSPUN 900 GSM, Microfiber Double Layered Cloth 40x40 Cms 2 Piece Towel Set, Extra Thick Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Perfect for Bike, Auto, Cars Both Interior and Exterior.
Rs. 310 Rs. 729
68% OFF
9H Vehicle Ceramic Coating Polish Liquid Glass Paint complete Super Shine Repair Agent Care Hydrophobic Auto Detailing for all Auto mobiles,Cars & Motorcycles multi needs Kit- High grade Nano Shield
Rs. 474 Rs. 1,499
46% OFF
Texum TX-50 Portable high Pressure Car Washer Machine for Washing car, Bike, Vehicle, 145 Bar Max Pressure and 2200 watt Motor Power. (Updated Model)
Rs. 5,373 Rs. 10,000

Examine tyres and wheels

Tyres and wheels are often neglected, be it for cars or motorcycles. However, remember that they are the most important part of a vehicle. Ensure the wheels and tyres are in the best condition. Make sure all the tyres have required air pressure and the wheels are both properly aligned. Also, check the tyres for any punctures before starting the journey.

Check the brakes

Make sure the brakes of your bike are in perfect condition. Since you are not sure when the brakes will fail when you need them most, it is recommended to get them tested by an expert. Also, check and replace the brake fluid if required. Change them if the brake pads have become too thin and worn out.

Fill the tank to full

Make sure to refill the fuel tank to the full before starting the journey. This will ensure peace of mind during your journey. Also, when you go to fill up the fuel tank, quickly check the fuel filter and the fuel line to see if there are any signs of damage.

Change the air filters

Air filters are often overlooked, but remember, it is one of the vital components of your bike. It stops dirty air from getting into the bike's engine to prevent damage. Check the condition of the air filter and change it if required.

How to prepare your bike for road trip
Step 1 :

Get the engine oil topped up

Step 2 :

Examine tyres and wheels

Step 3 :

Check the brakes

Step 4 :

Fill the tank to full

Step 5 :

Change the air filters

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: bike care bike care tips bike maintenance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS