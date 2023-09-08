G20 Summit traffic restrictions kick in: Check roads to remain closed

Delhi is expected to witness empty roads for the next three days as restrictions due to the upcoming two-day G20 Summit from September 9 starts from today. The entire district of New Delhi has been designated as a Controlled Zone-1 with no entry for private cars and two-wheelers till Monday. All types of commercial vehicles, except those carrying medicines or patients, will not be allowed to entre the city during these three days. Even public transports like buses will not have access to the designated area till Sunday. Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic guideline on restrictions, which is expected to hit commuters from neighbouring cities like Noida and Gurugram as well. Here is a quick look at the roads to avoid for the next three days.

Roads to avoid:

In all, around 16 key roads and intersections in the national capital have been designated as restricted area for traffic. These include areas like DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate, among others. The roads that will be affected during this period include Sardar Patel Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Janpath and Ring Road.

Cars and two-wheelers:

Personal cars and two-wheelers will also remain restricted at the designated zones by Delhi Traffic Police. The authority has asked to refer to MapmyIndia app or ask G-20 Virtual Help Desk to stay updated on real-time traffic situation in the city as well as find alternate routes. Popular weekend destinations like India Gate and Kartavya Path will be out of bounds for all, including cyclists.

The Delhi Police traffic advisory says vehicles carrying passengers to the airport or railway stations will be allowed to go through the restricted zones on these three days. However, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will remain closed during this period.

Gurugram commuters heading to airport or New Delhi railway station:

Gurugram residents heading to the airport or railway stations in Delhi will also have to follow certain guidelines for the next three days. The city's police administration has said those heading to the Terminal 3 (T3) of IGI Airport should take the route from Rajiv Chowk to Iffco Chowk to reach Urban Extension Road-II via Dundahera and Kapashera and climb on the service lane of NH 48 to take the T3 terminal road. To get to Terminal 1, commuters should take the Terminal 3 road from Rajiv Chowk and turn from the Sanjay intersection via the NH 48 service lane.

Goods and Commercial vehicles:

Delhi Police has barred any interstate buses and goods vehicles like trucks and vans to enter the city from September 8. The police said that the Rajokari border has been blocked. The official notification issued by the Delhi Government says that these type of vehicles, except those carrying medicine or patients, will be barred from entering Mathura Road (beyond Ashram, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel during this period. However, interstate buses will be allowed to enter from other borders of Delhi. Delhi Metro will remain operational during these days, though some of the stations in the designated zone are going to remain closed.

Cabs and auto-rickshaws:

Restrictions are in place for public transports like three-wheelers and cabs over the weekend. According to Delhi Police, taxis will not be allowed to enter the New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 till wee hours on Monday, September 11. However, the traffic guideline says that locals and tourists residing in the designated Controlled Zone 1 can travel with proper identification for checking.

