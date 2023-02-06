How to maximize your electric scooter's range: Key tips

Electric scooters are gaining an increased footprint across India in the tide in favour of greener mobility. The factors like significantly lower cost of ownership and lower running costs per kilometre are making electric scooters lucrative for buyers. Also, fuelling the growth are factors like the sky-high price of petrol and tightening emission norms resulting in skyrocketing price of ICE models. In a nutshell, electric scooters are the new hot cake in town. However, some drawbacks make e-scooter owners worried. The most prominent is the range, which makes many riders anxious. The lack of roadside charging infrastructure makes this worse, especially for those whose electric motorcycles and scooters' battery has become older.

Here are a couple of useful tips for you to follow that could ensure you can squeeze out as much range as possible without worrying too much.

Also Read : How to choose the right insurance for your car: Key tips

Keep OEM-prescribed tyre pressure

The tyre pressure has a direct impact on an electric scooter's range. A properly inflated tyre means there's minimal contact between the tyre and the ground, resulting in reduced rolling resistance. This ensures the motor doesn't have to work overtime, resulting in less power generation and consumption. The battery pack can conserve energy helping the rider to extra distance. The less inflated tyre, on the other hand, results in more tyre surface touching the ground leading to higher rolling resistance, which means less energy efficiency.

Be easy on throttle and brake

Always try to ride in slower and in power-saving mode, as speed modes drain the battery faster, resulting in a shorter range. A general rule of thumb is to ride in slower modes with lower-end scooters and in higher speeds with high-end models. Riding slow in power-saving mode will ensure the battery charge lasts longer, ensuring better range for the scooter. Optimising riding style should include not accelerating hard at every opportunity and not slamming the brake at every speed bump, as both consume valuable battery power. Try riding the scooter economically if you want to squeeze some extra kilometres out of the battery. Be as gentle as possible on the accelerator, and do the same with the brakes.

Turn off unnecessary electronics

Many new-age high-end electric scooters come with a host of features that are not necessary. These include Bluetooth, smart navigation etc. Switching off these unnecessary electronics while riding will put less pressure on the battery, saving power for better range. The Bluetooth and reflector lights can be easily turned off, while LED daytime running lights and headlamps can be easily switched off in the daytime.

Think battery upgradation

Battery degradation could be a possible way to re-energise your electric scooter if the existing battery is not supporting your requirement anymore. You can try upgrading to a larger battery that would offer a better range. Also, you can consider upgrading to a higher voltage battery, subject to the EV's compatibility. Besides the higher voltage level, you can also consider the battery's charge, counted in Ampere hours (Ah). The higher the Ah is, the more charge the battery can store, resulting in a better range. Another option is adding a second battery. Some electric scooters come with a slot reserved for an additional battery. Adding a second battery will ensure double power to the EV, and it is also safer, considering that you don't have to mess around with the wires and connectors. However, this will add weight to the scooter and require longer to be charged.

Maintain the battery

Maintaining a healthy EV battery is not a direct approach to getting a more extended range, but it will prevent your electric scooter’s maximum range from dipping. All batteries deteriorate over time. Most electric scooters come powered by lithium-ion batteries with around 300-500 charge cycles or a lifespan of about two to three years. Ensure the battery is not completely drained out, and always recharge it before it gets less than 15 per cent charge left. Also, don't expose the battery to extreme temperatures, as lithium-ion batteries work best at around 25 degrees celsius temperatures. Higher temperatures shorten the battery’s life, while lower temperatures cause it to hold less power.

Keep the weight in check

Just like internal combustion engine-powered vehicles offer less mileage when they carry additional weight, EVs too, offer shorter ranges when there is extra weight. The total weight of the electric scooter and the rider determines how far the EV can travel between charges. You can achieve a longer range if you can cut off the weight the scooter carries. Carrying more weight than the scooter can support will impact the range. Carrying only the essentials and leaving non-essential clutter behind to minimize the load on your scooter is the recipe to achieve better range. Refrain from accessorising your scooter, as that will add weight to the EV, impacting the range.

How to maximise your electric scooter's range Step 1 : Keep OEM-prescribed tyre pressure Step 2 : Be easy on throttle and brake Step 3 : Turn off unnecessary electronics Step 4 : Think battery upgradation Step 5 : Maintain the battery Step 6 : Keep the weight in check

First Published Date: