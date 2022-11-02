How to get a duplicate RC of your car in Delhi?

A registration certificate is one of the crucial documents for a vehicle. It shows the details about the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle.

RC or registration certificate of a vehicle is very important for the owner. In simple terms, a registration certificate is a document that proves that the vehicle belongs to a particular person and is registered with the Regional Traffic Office. On the registration certificate, details of the vehicle are printed. It has the engine number, chassis number, registration date, registration number and information of the owner.

Usually, the registration certificate is printed on a plastic card and earlier it used to be printed on a piece of paper. Because of this, the details printed on the registration certificate might get erased. One can also lose the RC. Fortunately, RTO can issue a duplicate RC. Here, is how a person can obtain a duplicate RC for his or her vehicle.

First, the person needs to visit the official website of Parivahan Sewa. Under the “Online Services" tab, click on “Vehicle Related Services". Then the website would ask for the state name in which, the person would need to select Delhi. After this, the website is redirected to Delhi's Vahan Parivahan website.

Then a pop-up would open automatically through which the person needs to click on “Issue of Duplicate RC" which will be under “Vehicle Services". The person would need to register or if he or she already has an account then he or she would need to log in. Once done, under “Online Services", there would be an option for “Vehicle Related Services".

The next step is to fill out the details of the vehicle. The person would need to fill in the registration number and chassis number. Then complete the verification by filling out the Aadhar number and OTP. After successfully doing this, the screen would give a bunch of online services that the person can avail of. Select the “Issue of Duplicate RC" option and hit submit. The next step is to fill out a form and a service request would be generated.

The person would need to e-sign and upload documents. Then the person would need to complete an e-KYC and make a payment. Once the RTO approves the application they would send the duplicate RC through speed post.

