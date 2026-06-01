Urban Cruiser vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban cruiser Vento Brand Toyota Volkswagen Price ₹ 8.5 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17 to 18.7 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.