In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Nexon Comparison