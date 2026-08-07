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Renault Duster vs Tata Nexon

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Nexon, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Tata Nexon Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Nexon: 1199 cc engine, 17.01 to 24.08 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Nexon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Nexon
BrandRenaultTata
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl17.01 to 24.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm208 mm
Length
4343 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2498 mm
Height
1701 mm1620 mm
Width
1815 mm1804 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,1828,37,886
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,0007,39,990
RTO
1,04,90063,019
Insurance
45,78234,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79618,009
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
22 Jun 2026
Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
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