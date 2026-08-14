In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Kodiaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pajero sport
|Kodiaq
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 27.45 Lakhs
|₹ 36.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|14.86 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2477 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4