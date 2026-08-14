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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing between the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Price starts at Rs. 27.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pajero Sport 2.5 AT, Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Pajero Sport vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pajero sport Kodiaq
BrandMitsubishiSkoda
Price₹ 27.45 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Mileage-14.86 kmpl
Engine Capacity2477 cc1984 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Pajero Sport 2.5 AT
₹27.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine
2477 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Transmission
Automatic - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
4 cylinder inline diesel engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1800 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 4000 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17235 / 55 R18
Rear Suspension
3-link coil spring suspension with stabilizer barMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
Double wishbone with coil spring suspension and stabilizer barMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17235 / 55 R18
Kerb Weight
1935 kg1765 kg
Wheelbase
2800 mm2791 mm
Width
1815 mm1864 mm
Length
4695 mm4758 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm155 mm
Height
1840 mm1679 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres62 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Vents on RoofYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Decals-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
AllYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
35 Years / 125000 Kms
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6 Speakers
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Differential Lock
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
--
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,44,34442,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
28,35,50036,99,000
RTO
3,70,4383,98,900
Insurance
1,38,4061,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,88291,832
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
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On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
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Expiring on 1 Sept
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