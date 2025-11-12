In 2026 when choosing among the Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4 and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Outlander vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Outlander
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mitsubishi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2360 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-