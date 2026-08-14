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HomeCompare CarsBolero Neo Plus vs Brezza

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bolero neo plus Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.41 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity2184 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
Bolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
P4
₹11.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
2.2 litre mHawk DieselK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1800 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 4000 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wish-Bone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
4400 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2500 mm
Height
1812 mm1685 mm
Width
1795 mm1790 mm
Bootspace
696 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
9 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres48 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With KeyYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
VinylYes
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,71,5798,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
11,41,0017,39,900
RTO
1,54,62560,793
Insurance
75,45334,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,48017,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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