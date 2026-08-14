In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Brezza
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|3
|-