In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sonet
|Polo
|Brand
|Kia
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.32 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3