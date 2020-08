Headlamps in black finish Honeycomb front grill Dual-beam headlamps GTI inspired bumper with honeycomb design Reflectors on rear bumper Windscreen in heat insulating glass Heat insulating glass for side and rear windows Body-coloured outside door handles and mirrors R15 “Razor” alloy wheels (Set of 4) Door mirrors with turn indicators

The Volkswagen Polo is the hatchback version of the Vento sedan. Both cars have more in common than just the platform. In the latest form, the Polo has been updated with a 1.0-litre MPI and TSI engine which deliver 76 PS and 110 PS, respectively. It is available with a 5-speed Manual as well as 6-speed Manual/Automatic gearbox options.