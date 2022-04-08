Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volkswagen Polo comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Polo measures 3,971 mm in length, 1,682 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. The ground clearance of Polo is 168. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Polo sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volkswagen Polo price starts at ₹ 5.83 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Polo comes in 8 variants. Volkswagen Polo top variant price is ₹ 9.99 Lakhs.
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L MPI
₹7.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹7.41 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
₹8.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L TSI AT
₹8.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT
₹9.13 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GT
₹9.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matt Edition
₹9.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price