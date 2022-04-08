HT Auto
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21

Volkswagen Polo

3.5 out of 5
5.83 - 10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Polo is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Volkswagen Polo Specs

Volkswagen Polo comes in eight petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Polo measures 3,971 mm in length, 1,682 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. The ...Read More

Volkswagen Polo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matt Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
16.47
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
820.8
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
168
Length
3971
Wheelbase
2470
Kerb Weight
1093
Height
1469
Width
1682
Bootspace
280
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Volkswagen Polo Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Polo vs Wagon R
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Polo vs Tiago
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Polo vs Grand i10 Ni...
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Polo vs Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Polo vs Ignis

Volkswagen Polo News

Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition, launched on 12th anniversary of the hatchback, will be the last produced Polo in India.
Polo to sign off soon as Volkswagen announce end of production in India
8 Apr 2022
Volkswagen Polo Legend edition launched in India on 12th anniversary of the hatchback.
Volkswagen Polo Legend limited edition launched in India at 10.25 lakh
4 Apr 2022
Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
India-bound Lexus NX, Volkswagen Polo get 5-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
Volkswagen's upcoming Polo Track
Volkswagen teases new Polo Track. Will it come to India?
8 Nov 2021
Matt Edition Volkswagen Polo and Vento
Volkswagen India launches limited-run Matt Edition of Polo and Vento
5 Oct 2021
View all
 

Volkswagen Polo Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Polo price starts at ₹ 5.83 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Polo comes in 8 variants. Volkswagen Polo top variant price is ₹ 9.99 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Trendline 1.0L MPI
5.83 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L MPI
7.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
7.41 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI
8.02 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Comfortline 1.0L TSI AT
8.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT
9.13 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GT
9.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matt Edition
9.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Trending Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion

8.8 - 10.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details