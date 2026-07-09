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Renault Kwid vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kwid Polo
BrandRenaultVolkswagen
Price₹ 4.53 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage21.46 to 22.3 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
PetrolNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
91 Nm @ 4250 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5500 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG-
Rear Suspension
Twist beam Suspension with coil springSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson strut with lower transverse linkMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
28 litres45
Ground Clearance
184 mm168
Length
3731 mm3971
Wheelbase
2422 mm2469
Height
1474 mm1469
Width
1579 mm1682
Features
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
YesNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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