In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Kwid and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kwid vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kwid
|Polo
|Brand
|Renault
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.53 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3