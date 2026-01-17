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Jeep Compass vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Compass vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Compass Xuv 400 ev
BrandJeepMahindra
Price₹ 17.99 Lakhs₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Range-375-456 km/charge
Mileage16.2 to 17.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-34.5 kWh
Engine Capacity1956 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)

Filters
Compass
Jeep Compass
Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition
₹17.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Compass Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Multijet II-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
11.98 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm310 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.1 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3750 rpm148 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Control ArmMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Multi Link Suspension with Strut AssemblyTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17205 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Length
4405 mm4200 mm
Wheelbase
2636 mm2600 mm
Height
1640 mm1634 mm
Width
1818 mm1821 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
4No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,38,12016,34,843
Ex-Showroom Price
17,96,35115,49,000
RTO
2,40,54416,000
Insurance
1,00,72569,343
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,95635,139
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great handlingComfortable on long tripsEngine has low-end grunt

Cons

Lazy gearboxNo petrol engine

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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