F-Type vs C-Coupe Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type C-coupe Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 80.17 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.